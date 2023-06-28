Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Update

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 2,771.1% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

