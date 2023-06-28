Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Spin Master Stock Down 1.9 %

SNMSF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

