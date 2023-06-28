SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $68.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

