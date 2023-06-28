Stagwell (STGW) & Its Rivals Critical Survey

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is one of 80 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stagwell to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Stagwell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagwell and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stagwell $2.69 billion $27.27 million 73.51 Stagwell Competitors $2.29 billion $119.53 million 1,829.10

Risk & Volatility

Stagwell has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Stagwell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Stagwell has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stagwell and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagwell 0.56% 15.04% 3.36% Stagwell Competitors -8.33% -8.86% 0.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stagwell and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagwell 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stagwell Competitors 201 1523 2470 35 2.55

Stagwell presently has a consensus price target of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given Stagwell’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Stagwell beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, specialty media, and media studios; and tech-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

