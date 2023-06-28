Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 2.8 %

SCBFY stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 14,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

