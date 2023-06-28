Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 2,531,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,032. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

