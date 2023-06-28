Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

