Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Starcom plc (LON:STAR – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18). Starcom shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 100,340 shares changing hands.

Starcom Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £58.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.

Starcom Company Profile

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

