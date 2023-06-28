Status Market Capitalization Hits $91.38 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Status has a total market cap of $91.38 million and $1.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,635.14 or 1.00016391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0233065 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,624,616.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

