Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 1,930.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 23.3 %

STLXF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; the Birimian Geology, Priko, and Zenoula permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire; the Tichka Est gold project located in the Atlas region of Morocco; and the Namarana gold project situated in region of Koulikoro.

