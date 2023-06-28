Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 1,930.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Stock Down 23.3 %
STLXF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Stellar AfricaGold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
