Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 2,141,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,735. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock worth $896,105,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

