Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aryzta Stock Up 9.7 %
ARZTY opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.92.
About Aryzta
