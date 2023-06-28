Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aryzta Stock Up 9.7 %

ARZTY opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.92.

Get Aryzta alerts:

About Aryzta

(Get Rating)

See Also

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.