Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Xponential Fitness Call Options (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 532% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,912.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,970 shares of company stock worth $13,388,422. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Xponential Fitness stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.