Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 198% compared to the average daily volume of 7,228 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,493,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000.

