Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 198% compared to the average daily volume of 7,228 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,493,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
