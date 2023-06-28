StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $12.26 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

