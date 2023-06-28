StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
See Also
