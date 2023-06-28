StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

