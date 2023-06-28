StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Natuzzi stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTZ. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.