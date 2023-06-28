StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.82. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

