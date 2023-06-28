StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Reading International
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Reading International from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.