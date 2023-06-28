StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Stories

