StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
TTOO stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
See Also
- Get a free research report on T2 Biosystems from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than T2 Biosystems
Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.