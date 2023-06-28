StockNews.com Begins Coverage on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

TTOO stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

