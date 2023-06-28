StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

