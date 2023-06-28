StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.