StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.03. Air T has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

Get Air T alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.