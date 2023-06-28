StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

