StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.21 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. Research analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

