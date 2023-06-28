StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

