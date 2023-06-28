Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 10,320,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 3,664,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

