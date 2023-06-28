Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ STXV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 9,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94.
About Strive 1000 Value ETF
