Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:STXK remained flat at $26.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $28.07.

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

