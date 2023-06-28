Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Strive Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

STXK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Strive Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Strive Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:STXK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 13.14% of Strive Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Strive Small-Cap ETF

The Strive Small-Cap ETF (STXK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 2000 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 600 smallest US companies in the Bloomberg US 1500 Index. STXK was launched on Nov 11, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

