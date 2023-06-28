Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 17.6 %

SNAXW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

