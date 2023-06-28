Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $199,309.33 and approximately $1.22 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.26 or 0.99900865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00042233 USD and is up 15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.