Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Superior Plus Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.11. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.69.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4697201 earnings per share for the current year.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
