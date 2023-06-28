Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.68

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 72109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.57.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.57.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7929825 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

