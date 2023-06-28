Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,162,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,703,794 shares.The stock last traded at $12.28 and had previously closed at $12.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $36,553.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,293 shares of company stock worth $692,707 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,157,000 after buying an additional 90,170 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,352,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,585 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

