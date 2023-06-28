Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.55. 802,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 646,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Symbotic Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rollin L. Ford acquired 8,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,895 shares of company stock worth $1,595,551. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $534,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

