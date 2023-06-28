Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $891,507,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $428.72. The company had a trading volume of 201,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,118. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

