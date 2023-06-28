Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
