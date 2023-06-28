Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

