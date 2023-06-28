SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Down 5.9%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). 94,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 100,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.43).

SysGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £15.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SysGroup news, insider Adam Binks sold 2,076,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £789,029.72 ($1,003,216.43). Corporate insiders own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

