T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Cut by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 0.4% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 442,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

