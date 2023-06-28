TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 72,858 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,925. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $69.94 and a 1-year high of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.