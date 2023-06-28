TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AEE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.