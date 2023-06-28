TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.2 %

CTAS stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

