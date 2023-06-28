TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.48. 291,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,735. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
