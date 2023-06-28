TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.48. 291,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,735. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.