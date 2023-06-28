TAP Consulting LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 2.38% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 126,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 91,261 shares during the period.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,542. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.