TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 25,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

