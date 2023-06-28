TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

LMBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 109,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

