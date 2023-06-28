TAP Consulting LLC Raises Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 89,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.2077 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.