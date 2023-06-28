TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,674 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.15. 464,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

