TAP Consulting LLC Sells 5,060 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 704,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,540. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $224.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

